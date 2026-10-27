Tow truck driver fired after racist incident was caught on dash cam in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A tow truck driver from Bostonian Towing Inc. has been terminated after dash cam video captured them yelling racial slurs at a driver in Cambridge.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at Bishop Allen Drive and Norfolk Street.

The dash cam video shows two tow truck drivers driving through a four-way stop, yelling racial slurs at a driver, who believed she had the right of way, and had honked at them for driving through the intersection without stopping.

The driver chose to remain anonymous but wanted to share the incident with the community, telling Boston25 that Asian hate seemed to spike during the pandemic and has persisted since.

She said she was scared and shocked that this could happen in Cambridge.

“I heard it a lot growing up in a rural area in New Jersey, so to have those feelings reignited, like fear, helplessness to do anything didn’t feel good that day,” the driver said over the phone.

Bostonian Towing issued the following apology:

“On behalf of Bostonian Towing, we would like to address the disturbing video currently circulating on social media involving one of our drivers. After reviewing the dashcam footage, we are absolutely appalled and disgusted by the racist, hateful, and unacceptable language used by this individual. We are just as shocked and outraged as the rest of the public. We had no knowledge that someone representing our company was capable of displaying such disrespectful and discriminatory behavior. Effective immediately, the employee involved has been terminated and is no longer affiliated with Bostonian Towing. We want to make it unequivocally clear that racism, discrimination, and hate have absolutely no place within our company or the communities we serve. We stand in solidarity with all communities, especially the Asian community, which was directly targeted by these offensive remarks. To the individual subjected to this behavior, to the Asian community, and to everyone who has been hurt, offended, or affected by this incident, we extend our deepest and most sincere apologies. We recognize that an apology alone does not undo the harm caused. We take this matter seriously and remain committed to maintaining an environment built on respect, dignity, accountability, and professionalism. This behavior does not represent who we are, what we believe in, or the standards we expect from anyone wearing our company name. We sincerely apologize. There is no excuse for racism.”

While the driver is appreciative that the towing company responded in this manner, she feels that the current environment has emboldened this kind of behavior and encourages the Asian community and other minority groups to get dash cams or other protective devices.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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