Westborough police chief found sleeping in car outside liquor store, records show

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Westborough Police Chief Todd Minardi was found sleeping in a car near a liquor store Friday, according to Shrewsbury police records.

Dispatch records shared with Boston 25 show that police received a call just before 1 p.m. requesting a well-being check for a man sleeping in a vehicle near Star Liquors on Boston Turnpike.

The caller reported that the man had been there since the previous day.

“In the parking lot of a liquor store, police on scene requesting an evaluation of a male party,” a dispatcher can be heard saying in audio recordings.

The Town of Westborough said it was made aware of a service call involving Chief Minardi that Shrewsbury police responded to on Friday evening.

“After learning of the situation, the Town placed Chief Minardi on administrative leave and began taking steps to retain an outside investigator to look into the matter further,” the town wrote in a statement.

Minardi was reportedly transported to UMass Memorial Hospital. It’s not clear if he’s been released or what his condition was when he was transported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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