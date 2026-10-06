R&B singer Freddie Jackson dies

Freddie Jackson, known for R&B hits such as “Rock Me Tonight,” has died.

A post on Jackson’s official social media pages attributed to his family said he “went home to rest” on Oct. 5.

The posts read in part: “It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Freddie Jackson, who went home to rest last night.🕊️Freddie was more than a legendary voice. He was a kind, generous soul who loved his fans, his family, his friends, and his music with everything he had. For decades he gave us the songs that became the soundtrack to our love stories, our celebrations, and our most treasured memories. That gift will live on forever."

He just celebrated his birthday on Oct. 2.

TMZ reported that his cause of death was not disclosed.

He did share in 2024 that he had been diagnosed with kidney disease, People magazine reported. It is not known if the condition contributed to his death, Essence said.

Jackson was born in Harlem and started singing gospel when he was young as part of the White Rock Baptist Church. He met his future producer and songwriting partner, Paul Laurence, through the church. After he was done with school, Jackson joined Laurence’s group LJE and played in the clubs in New York City, his official biography said.

Jackson went to the West Coast and joined Mystic Merlin as the lead singer before returning to New York and Laurence at Hush Productions.

He was a demo and backup singer for Melba Moore at that time, but in 1985 he had his own record deal with Capitol and released his debut album “Rock Me Tonight,” with the title track written by Laurence and hitting the top of the R&B charts for six weeks. It was followed by “You Are My Lady,” which also made it to the top of the R&B charts and No. 13 on the pop charts.

He is also known for hits such as “He’ll Never Love You (Like I Do),” “Love Is Just a Touch Away,” “Just Like the First Time,” and a duet with Moore called “A Little Bit More.”

Jackson left Capitol in 1993 and signed with RCA, releasing “Here It Is” in 1994.

He later released several independent albums; the latest, “My First Love,” came out in 2023, his biography said.

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