Puppy Bowl XXI: Team Fluff pulls out victory

Super Bowl LIX was not the only game in town on Sunday. The 2025 version of the Puppy Bowl was doggone exciting.

Team Fluff pulled out a last-second victory in Puppy Bowl XXI, edging Team Ruff 68-66 to claim the Lombarky Trophy.

The annual game, which aired on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, Max and truTV, featured 142 “puppy athletes,” including 11 dogs with special needs, USA Today reported. The puppies came from 80 shelters and rescue clinics across 40 states and two countries, according to the newspaper.

Congratulations to the winners of #PuppyBowl XXI, Team Fluff!



Check out all the pawesome moments and top touchdowns that won them the @walmart Lombarky Trophy. pic.twitter.com/IzmRhdRq2r — Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) February 9, 2025

Paws Allen, a labrador retriever mix from Buffalo, New York, scored the game-winning touchdown.

The MVP Award -- as in Most Valuable Puppy -- went to Foxtrot, a Border Collie mix for Team Ruff. The Underdog Award was given to Mercury.

Give it up for Foxtrot, the MVP of #PuppyBowl XXI 🎊



His determination and skill led to epic moments on the field! pic.twitter.com/OhciPyFWUO — Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) February 9, 2025

© 2025 Cox Media Group