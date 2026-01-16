Progresso releases ‘Soup Drops’ for 2026

Nothing says “yum” like soup, but when it’s in candy form, that feels more like something out of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory.

Still, it is real, and it’s from Progresso.

The soup company has brought back its Soup Drops in time for cold and flu season, promoting the candy as a “soup you can suck.”

The canister comes with three types of soup flavors: chicken noodle soup, which is perfect for sick days; tomato basil for when it’s “snowy gray and gross outside”; and finally beef pot roast soup for “the long, draining days that leave you running on empty.”

And like when Violet had a full dinner in the movie, Progresso says the Soup Drops, “deliver a feeling of warmth in your mouth, making every drop taste even more like a bowl of Progresso Soup.”

They went on sale online on Jan. 15 and quickly sold out, but those brave enough to try them may have their luck in getting a can on Jan. 22 and finally Jan. 29.

The container of Soup Drops comes with a can of normal chicken noodle soup and costs only $2.97, or the price of a can of soup.

For more information and to try your luck in ordering Soup Drops, click here.

