Plane traveling to pick up former MLB star Yadier Molina crashes; pilot, co-pilot killed

An executive jet bound for Texas to pick up 10-time All-Star catcher Yadier Molina and his family on Sunday crashed during an emergency landing attempt in the Dominican Republic, killing the pilot and co-pilot, authorities said.

The aircraft, which had no passengers on board, had just taken off from La Romana International Airport in the Dominican Republic, NBC News reported. The plane was headed to Austin to pick up Molina, 43, a 19-year MLB veteran who spent his entire career with the St. Louis Cardinals before retiring after the 2022 season.

Officials said the plane left Puerto Rico and landed in the Dominican Republic to refuel before heading to Texas, CBS News reported.

Shortly after takeoff, the pilots declared an in-flight emergency and attempted to return to the airport for an emergency landing, according to NBC News.

The Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation identified the pilot and co-pilot as U.S. citizens, CBS News reported. It was not immediately known what caused the crash.

In a statement, airport officials identified the pilot as Erick Javier Diago and the co-pilot as Ruddy Ghaza, NBC News reported.

According to People, Molina posted several of Instagram Stories that have since expired.

“My condolences to the pilots and their families,” Molina wrote, according to the magazine. “This plane was on its way to pick up me, my family, and friends in Texas to return to Puerto Rico. This is all so heartbreaking.”

Molina is considered one of the best defensive catchers in MLB history, winning nine Gold Gloves and throwing out 381 runners. He won World Series titles in 2006 and 2011 with the Cardinals.

Molina was the manager for Puerto Rico in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. The team reached the quarterfinal round.

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