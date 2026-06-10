Lawrence officer seriously injured during traffic stop

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A Lawrence police officer was seriously injured after authorities said he was dragged two blocks during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at approximately 7:40 p.m., police conducted a motor vehicle stop in the area of East Haverhill Street and Kendall Street.

During the stop, officers identified the vehicle’s operator and sole passenger.

The operator was allegedly driving with a revoked license, and the passenger was allegedly wanted on two active arrest warrants.

While officers were taking the operator into custody, the passenger suddenly entered the driver’s seat in an apparent attempt to flee the scene.

An officer attempted to prevent the suspect from escaping and became entangled with the car as it accelerated away.

He was dragged approximately two blocks before becoming separated from the vehicle, authorities said.

The officer sustained serious injuries and was transported to a Boston-area hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

“The Lawrence Police Department asks the public to keep the injured officer and his family in their thoughts during this difficult time,” the department said in a statement.

The suspect who drove away is not in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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