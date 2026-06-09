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Pizza Hut’s Book It! promotion: Free pizza for original button holders

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
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Book It! Pizza Hut will be giving a free pizza to original Book It button holders. (Pizza Hut)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

You’re going to want to dig through those boxes of memorabilia from growing up. If you find what Pizza Hut is looking for, you could get a free Personal Pan Pizza.

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The pizza chain will, on June 10, give anyone who has their original Book It! button a free, one-topping personal pizza, the company announced.

The one-day promotion is to celebrate Hut Originals, Pizza Hut said.

Pizza Hut’s Book It program returns; kids can earn free pizza while reading

“And because no Pizza Hut memory is more iconic than earning free pizza for reading, Pizza Hut is celebrating generations of BOOK IT! fans with a one-day-only reward. On Wednesday, June 10, guests who bring in a BOOK IT! button from any year to participating Pizza Hut locations can receive a free Personal Pan Pizza®*. Whether you earned yours in the ’80s, ’90s, 2000s or beyond, Pizza Hut is inviting fans to relive one of the brand’s most beloved traditions,“ the company said in a news release.

For more information, click here.

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