Trending

Oscar nominations announced: ‘Oppenheimer’ leads pack

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Oscars

Oscar announcements FILE PHOTOS: The Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning. (Handout/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Oscar nominations are out and once again it is an “Barbenheimer” battle.

>> Read more trending news

The nominations were announced Tuesday morning by hosts Zazie Betz and Jack Quaid. Betz is known for her roles in “The Joker,” “Atlanta” and “Deadpool 2,″ while Quaid is the son of Hollywood stars Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan and is known for his roles in “Oppenheimer,” “The Hunger Games” series and “Star Trek: Lower Decks.”

There were some surprises during the announcements, including Sterling K. Brown’s nomination for his role as supporting actor in “American Fiction” and Willem Dafoe being missing from the list for “Poor Things,” The Associated Press reported. America Ferrera was also nominated for her supporting role in “Barbie,” while Margot Robbie was not nominated for her role as “Barbie” in the same film. Director Greta Gerwig was not on the best director nomination list. “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” made the cut for best picture. Leonardo DiCaprio was also missing from the list for his role in “Killers of the Flower Moon.” “The Color Purple” was not nominated for best picture.

When it was all said and done, “Oppenheimer” led the nominations with 13. “Barbie,” “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Poor Things” also had strong showings.

The Oscars will be awarded on March 10, with Jimmy Kimmel hosting for the second year in a row and fourth time overall.

Here are the nominees:

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read