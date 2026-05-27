Officer who reported Flight 77’s crash into Pentagon on 9/11 dies of cancer

A police officer who reported the crash of American Airlines Flight 77 into the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, has died from cancer related to that fateful day.

Cpl. Barry Foust died on May 22, nearly 25 years after the attack on America.

The Arlington County Police Department said that he was diagnosed with cancer in June 2025, attributing the disease to the days he spent at the site collecting evidence and the remains of the victims.

Foust, who started his career as a police officer in 1986, was on patrol near Walter Reed Drive and Columbia Pike when the plane hit the seat of our military. He reported the crash over the radio and was credited by the Arlington County Police Department for “beginning Arlington County’s response to the terrorist attack at the Pentagon.”

In an interview with WRC, he said he didn’t see the plane go into the building, but, “I put my window down to see if I could hear an impact.”

“From my location I could not, but I did see the plume of smoke come up over the tree line, at which time I grabbed a microphone and indicated that we did have a plane down east of where I was, and at that time I hit my emergency equipment and headed this way,” he said, according to WTOP.

Foust said he cleared the road so helicopters could land at the site.

He retired from the Arlington Police Department in 2019 after 32 years on the force. Foust then joined the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department from March 2020 to December 2022, supporting events such as the Marine Corps Marathon and other large-scale events.

When the Arlington County Police Department experienced staffing shortages, he rejoined the force in December 2022.

“Corporal Barry Foust truly embodied the spirit of public service, dedicating over 35 years to the safety and protection of others,” Arlington County Police Chief Andy Penn said in a statement. “His response to the terrorist attack at the Pentagon is a testament to his bravery and unwavering commitment to being there for people in their time of need. He selflessly served others, including as a mentor to many younger officers, helping guide and shape these law enforcement professionals. His remarkable resilience and contributions to the Arlington community will never be forgotten and he leaves an enduring and lasting impact on our agency.”

Foust’s death is the second for the department from a 9/11-related cancer.

©2026 Cox Media Group