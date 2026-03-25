New United Relax Row offers lie-flat seats in economy cabin

You may be able to stretch out on your next flight if you are willing to pay for it.

United Airlines announced the launch of “United Relax Row,” an option that allows three economy seats to transform into a lie-flat, couch-like space. The design features individually adjustable leg rests that fold up at a 90-degree angle to provide more room for passengers on long-haul flights.

The new service is scheduled to take off next year and will be on more than 200 planes by 2030. It is intended for families with small children, couples and solo travelers seeking extra space in the economy cabin, the company said in a news release.

Passengers who book the Relax Row will receive several perks, including a custom-fitted mattress pad and specially sized blankets. The airline also provides two additional pillows and a Children’s Travel Kit for families. Families traveling in these rows will also receive a plush toy.

The seating sections will be located between the United Economy and United Premium Plus cabins. United plans to offer up to 12 Relax Row sections on each aircraft where available. The modifications will be applied to the airline’s widebody fleet, specifically the Boeing 787 and Boeing 777 models.

The new seating is part of several family-focused initiatives United has introduced. The airline currently uses a seat map allowing children under age 12 to sit next to an adult in their party for free at the time of booking. If necessary, the airline’s system automatically moves families to preferred seats to ensure they stay together.

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