Air quality alert issued as Canadian wildfire smoke and heat combine across New England

MASS. — An Air Quality Alert remains in effect until midnight as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to blanket New England, bringing hazy skies.

Health officials urge people with asthma, heart or lung disease, older adults, children, and anyone sensitive to poor air quality to limit prolonged outdoor activity today and tomorrow.

The smoky conditions are expected to reduce visibility, dim sunshine, and keep skies looking hazy through at least today.

Some residents may also notice the smell of smoke outdoors.

The smoke is arriving during a stretch of heat, with temperatures expected to climb to around 90 degrees, creating an added health concern.

The combination of heat and poor air quality can increase the risk of heat-related illness, especially for vulnerable groups.

The smoke is being transported south by winds from ongoing wildfires burning across Canada and northern Minnesota.

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