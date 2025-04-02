Netflix adds full multilingual support on televisions for subtitles, dubbing

Netflix has unveiled an option for viewers to toggle among its more than 30 languages available for subtitles and dubbing.

Beginning April 2, viewers will be able to pick from the full list of available languages for any title when watching the streaming service on a television set. That matches what is already available on web browsers and mobile devices.

Previously, Netflix has shown five to seven relevant languages on televisions and TV-connected streaming devices based on the customer’s location and language settings.

Netflix, which launched internationally in 2016, has been able to grow to 303 million subscribers worldwide because of its ability to show hits in different languages. That includes titles like “Squid Game” (Korea), “Berlin” (Spain), “Lupin” (France), “Who Killed Sara?” (Mexico), “Troll” (Norway) and “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany).”

Netflix calls the expanded subtitle and dubbing a “much-anticipated feature,” adding that thousands of customers have submitted language availability requests each month. According to the company, a customer can watch a title with dubbing in one language and subtitles in another.

“We also often hear that our members use Netflix to learn a foreign language thanks to the many languages available on our service,” the company wrote in a blog post. “So we offer several additional features to support language learning, including the ability to customize subtitles, and the Browse by Language feature on PC computers. These helpful features enhance the accessibility of our shows and movies, while supporting those set on being multilingual.

“So if you’re trying to learn a new language by viewing your favorite Mexican show with Korean dubbing and English subtitles, or watching the latest Netflix discovery with family members who speak several languages, the Netflix TV experience just got a whole lot more multilingual.”

