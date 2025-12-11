Michigan fires Sherrone Moore; football coach later detained by police

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan fired football coach Sherrone Moore on Wednesday, citing an “inappropriate relationship with a staff member.” Several hours after his dismissal, Moore was detained by police and was in custody, according to published reported.

Moore, 39, was booked into the Washtenaw County Jail at 8:30 p.m. ET, The Detroit News reported, citing online court records. No charges or bond information were available.

Saline police Chief Marlene Radzik confirmed to the newspaper that Pittsfield Township authorities were handling a complaint involving Moore.

“The incident does not appear to be random in nature, and there appears to be no ongoing threat to the community,” Pittsfield Township police said in a statement. “At this time, the investigation is ongoing. Given the nature of the allegations, the need to maintain the integrity of the investigation, and its current status at this time, we are prohibited from releasing additional details.”

Moore, 39, was still in jail as of Thursday morning.

The coach had just completed his second season as the Wolverines’ coach after serving as offensive coordinator on Jim Harbaugh’s staff from 2018 to 2023. The Wolverines went 17-8 during his tenure and were 9-3 this season. He also went 1-0 as an interim coach in 2023.

Associate head coach Biff Poggi will serve as Michigan’s interim head coach for the Wolverines’ game on Dec. 31 in the Citrus Bowl.

“Following a university investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. “This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.”

Moore is married and has three daughters. No public details about the inappropriate relationship have been released.

He signed a five-year contract with a base annual salary of $5.5 million last year. According to the terms of Moore’s deal, the university will not have to buy out the remaining years of his contract because the coach was fired for cause.

Harbaugh hired Moore in 2018 to coach the Wolverines’ tight ends. He advanced to offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator in 2021.

Moore was promoted to head coach after the Wolverines won the 2023 national title and Harbaugh left to coach the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers.

Moore’s tenure was marred by a sign-stealing investigation. The coach served a two-game suspension this year for deleting text messages with Connor Stalions and was scheduled to sit out the Wolverines’ 2026 opener.

