Man finds cash, gets help from social media community page to return it to owner

BOERNE, Texas — A Texas man who found an envelope stuffed with cash and a check was able to return it to its owner, thanks to some help from a social media community page.

Shawn Davis, a small businessman who owns Ranch Hand Rover -- a mobile automotive business -- stopped at a convenience store in the San Antonio suburb of Boerne in early September when he found something on the ground.

“I just saw this piece of paper on the ground that had about a million tire marks over it, and I thought, ‘Hey, I’ll just throw that away real quick,’” Davis said. “Next thing you know it’s a pretty heavy piece of paper and I opened it up and there was just $20 bill after $20 bill and a cashier’s check in there.”

He found an envelope stuffed with cash and didn't hesitate to do the right thing. But getting it back to its owner? That took a bit of determination — and the power of a community ->https://t.co/WzKo8ffgaB pic.twitter.com/jMnL8ke3Wb — KENS 5 (@KENS5) September 18, 2025

Davis said he turned to Facebook to try to find the name on the check, but was unsuccessful. However, the check was made out to Lil Explorers School, a day care center in Boerne.

“I figured out this day care is where it was supposed to go and so I figured, ‘I’ll take it to the address in the morning, but in the meantime let’s see if we can let whoever needs to know, know,’” Davis said. “That’s when Facebook came in and the Boerne Breaking News page was incredible!

“Once I posted the picture, families immediately started linking each other, tagging each other ... It was 20 minutes or so before the owner was able to reach out,” Davis added. “If I found it at 9:00, it was back in her hands by about 10 that evening. So it moved fast. It moved really, really quickly.”

Davis said he met the owner of the day care -- and the cash -- at the convenience store.

“It was awesome — she was so happy," Davis said. “I did make her show me her ID because I didn’t want to give it to the wrong person. I said, ‘In my heart, I know it’s you, but I just have to be certain,’ and we laughed.”

