Man fatally shot after attempting to fire gun in Nashville federal courthouse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A security officer fatally shot a man who entered a federal courthouse in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, with a gun, authorities said Thursday.

During a news conference, officials with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said that police officers and first responders arrived at the Fred D. Thompson Federal Building & Courthouse at about 9:30 a.m. CT, WSMV reported.

The suspect, described as a man in his 40s, allegedly pulled out a pistol and attempted to fire the weapon, but it did not discharge, according to the television station.

Update: man brought gun, knife into courthouse, shot and killed by federal courthouse security Stay tuned to @FOXNashville & https://t.co/0BVnlh8LKI, more details in this post: — Johnny Maffei (@MaffeiInTheMorn) October 8, 2026

The man then allegedly pulled out a knife before he was shot, WTVF reported.

The suspect did not make it past the courthouse security checkpoint, a police spokesperson said.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to WZTV.

During the news conference, the suspect, whose name has not been released, was from out of state but “had ties to Nashville,” WSMV reported.

“This is the first time anything like this has happened at this courthouse,” a police spokesperson told the television station.

Police have not determined a motive for the man’s actions. An investigation is ongoing.

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