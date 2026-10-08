Disney+ will stream Super Bowl LXI

The Mouse is coming to the Super Bowl

The Walt Disney Co. announced that Super Bowl LXI will be streamed on Disney+ across the United States and in 55 international countries, Variety reported.

The move comes a few weeks after Disney increased its subscription bundles for Disney+ and Hulu by 50 cents (for programming with advertising) or $2 (for non-ad streaming), according to CBS News.

Super Bowl LXI will be played on Feb. 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. All Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. will be able to stream the traditional game presentation, which is also airing on ESPN and ABC.

As a warm-up to the NFL’s marquee contest, Disney+ will air a pair of “Monday Night Football” games, Variety reported. One simulcast will be the Oct. 26 NFC matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles, The Athletic reported.

The second Monday night game will be announced at a later date, Variety reported.

This will be the first time ESPN, another arm of the Disney empire, will produce a Super Bowl, according to The Athletic.

Disney+ subscribers will have access to the main ESPN game telecast featuring Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, and can access the Spanish-language version on ESPN Deportes, the sports news website reported.

The addition of the Super Bowl and the NFL games adds to the Disney+ portfolio of sporting events, Variety reported.

Disney+ currently offers select ESPN college football games each week with alongside “College GameDay.” Later this year, Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. and most international markets can also begin streaming all Formula E races.

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