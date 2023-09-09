Maker of CPAP sleep apnea machines agrees to $479 million settlement

Philips Respironics, which makes the CPAP sleep apnea machines, has agreed to pay a $479 million settlement.

The settlement agreement comes after claims that the sleep apnea devices “spewed carcinogenic foam and gas into the mouths of its customers,” according to The Washington Post.

Those who purchased, leased or rented the recalled machines will be paid between $55 to $1,552 per device by the company. The amount depends on the model. The company said that $100 additional cash will be paid for every device that gets returned, according to court filings obtained by the Post.

Philips Respironics recalled about 10.8 million sleep apnea devices and has replaced 2.5 million over the last few years including ventilators, BiPAP and CPAP models, according to the Post.

The recall took place in June 2021 and was announced by the Food and Drug Administration, The New York Times reported.

The settlement still needs to be approved by the federal court. Philips Respironics has not admitted to any liability or wrongdoing, according to the Times.

“We are confident in these claims and we look forward to holding Philips accountable for the physical harms they caused patients,” the plaintiffs’ lawyers said in a statement, obtained by the Times.