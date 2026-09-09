Boston Medical Center nurses to vote on strike authorization

BOSTON — Nearly 2,000 nurses at Boston Medical Center will vote Wednesday on whether to authorize a strike.

Nurses at BMC and the BMC-affiliated Brockton Behavioral Health Center, who are represented by 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, are seeking higher wages and a safer workplace.

The union also held a one-day picket in July as contract negotiations continued. The union says it has been bargaining with BMC management for more than six months.

“We don’t want to strike, but BMC management’s lack of action has forced us to this point,” said Carrie-Ann White, RN in the Intermediate Care Unit at Boston Medical Center.

“We’d rather be taking care of our patients than taking to the streets, but we will do whatever it takes to win the wages our families need to survive, staffing levels that ensure quality care for our patients, and safe workplaces for our co-workers.”

Nurses at Brigham and Women’s Hospital also went on strike in July. The strike was the largest nurses’ strike in Massachusetts history.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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