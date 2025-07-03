Liverpool F.C. star Diogo Jota dies in car crash

Star Portuguese soccer player Diogo Jota died in a car crash with his brother in Northern Spain.

The Liverpool Football Club star was just married to his wife 11 days before his death, The Washington Post reported.

Spain’s Civil Guard said Jota and his brother André Silva died when their Lamborghini went off the road, The Associated Press reported. A tire blew and the car burst into flames when it crashed in the province of Zamora, the AP and Post reported.

Images of the crash site show tire marks on the road, damaged guardrails and burned wreckage of the vehicle.

“The car was incinerated, and they died inside,” government official Ángel Blanco said, according to the AP.

The brothers were the only ones in the car, but it is not known who was driving.

The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. local time and is being investigated as a “possible speeding incident, government officials told PA news agency, CNN reported.

Liverpool F.C. issued a statement which said the team was “devastated by the tragic passing” of Jota.

“Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss," the team said.

Jota joined Liverpool in 2020 after playing with the Wolverhampton Wanderers. Liverpool, with Jota as part of the team, won England’s Premier League title for the second time in the team’s history just three months ago, the Post reported.

He was also part of Portugal’s national team, which won the Nations League last month, the AP reported.

The Portuguese soccer federation released a statement saying that Portuguese soccer was “completely devastated.”

“More than a fantastic player, with almost 50 appearances for the national team, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all his colleagues and opponents. He had a contagious joy and was a reference in his community,” federation president Pedro Proença said in the statement, according to the AP.

Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp wrote on Instagram, “This is a moment where I struggle! There must be a bigger purpose! But I can’t see it!” Kloop signed Jota to the Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Prince William posted to X writing, “As part of the footballing family, I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Diogo Jota and his brother. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who knew him @LFC @Wolves. W.”

As part of the footballing family, I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Diogo Jota and his brother. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who knew him @LFC @Wolves. W — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 3, 2025

Jota’s Portugal teammate, megastar Cristiano Ronaldo, said, “It doesn’t make any sense. Just now we were together in the national team, just now you had gotten married. My condolences to your family, to your wife and to your children. I wish them all the strength in the world. I know that you will always be with them. Rest in peace, Diogo and André. We will all miss you.”

Jota left behind his wife and their three children, the Post reported.

