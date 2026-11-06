Lady Gaga, Pink, Jack White, others on ballot for Songwriters Hall of Fame

The Songwriters Hall of Fame has compiled a long list of entertainers who are vying for the honor.

Notable names include Lady Gaga, Pink, Shakira, Jack White, Sia, Boy George and Vince Gill, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The gossip site called it one of the music industry’s most prestigious honors, recognizing performing artists and behind-the-scenes writers.

The second category includes George Merrill and Shannon Rubicam, who wrote Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me), Andreas Carlsson, who wrote ”I Want It That Way" and “Bye Bye Bye”; and Mike Stock, Matt Aitken and Pete Waterman (Stock Aitken Waterman), who penned “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

2027 nominees The Songwriters Hall of Fame has announced the nominees for the Class of 2027. (Songwriters Hall of Fame)

Voting is open through midnight on Dec. 14, with the Hall of Fame’s class typically announced in January and the ceremony in June.

To be considered, a songwriter must have a notable catalog of music with the eligiblity coming 20 years after their first commercial release, USA Today reported.

Earlier this year, Taylor Swift was inducted alongside Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, Alanis Morissette, and others.

Here is the complete list of the nominees for the Class of 2027:

Performing songwriters

Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell of America

Debbie Harry and Chris Stein of Blondie

George Alan O’Dowd, known as Boy George

Vince Gill

Melvin Glover, known as Grandmaster Melle Mel

Stefani Germanotta, known as Lady Gaga

Shaffer Smith, known as Ne-Yo

Alecia B. Moore, known as Pink

Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, known as Shakira

Sia Kate Isobelle Furler, known as Sia

Thomas Sylvester Allen, Harold Ray Brown, Morris “B.B.” Dickerson, Jerry Goldstein, LeRoy L. Jordan, Lee Oskar Levitin, Charles William Miller and Howard E. Scott of WAR

Jack White

Frank Beard, Billy Gibbons and Dusty Hill of ZZ Top

Songwriters:

Pete Bellotte

George Merrill and Shannon Rubicam of Boy Meets Girl

Kandi Burruss

Andreas Carlsson

Tom Douglas

Bob Feldman, Jerry Goldstein and Richard Gottehrer

Bob McDill

Mikkel Eriksen and Tor Hermansen of Stargate

Maurice Starr

Mike Stock, Matt Aitken and Pete Waterman of Stock Aitken Waterman

William Adams known as will.i.am

Dan Wilson

Toni Wine

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