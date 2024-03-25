Katie Couric announces birth of first grandchild

Longtime journalist Katie Couric had a scoop to share on Sunday -- she is now a grandmother.

>> Read more trending news

“I have a new screensaver,” Couric, 67, wrote on her website. “It’s my brand-new Grandson.”

Couric’s daughter, Ellie Monahan, 32, welcomed her first child with husband Mark Dobrosky on Saturday, People reported.

“John Albert Dobrosky was born on his due date, Saturday, March 23rd at 8:23 am, just shy of seven pounds,” Couric wrote in an Instagram post. “He will be called Jay in honor of his maternal grandfather. Albert is after Mark’s paternal grandfather.”

John “Jay” Monahan, Couric’s first husband and Ellie’s father, died in 1998 from colon cancer, according to “Today.” They were married for nine years.

Jay weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long, Couric wrote on her website.

Couric learned that she was going to be a grandmother in August, Entertainment Weekly reported. As she prepared to attend a Taylor Swift concert, Couric was given a friendship bracelet from her daughter with the words “Granny to be.”

“Witnessing your baby have a baby is wild,” Couric wrote. “Ellie had an easy pregnancy and took good care of herself. I know she’s going to be a wonderful mother, and I know Mark will be a parent who is an equal partner. Jay was like that. It makes all the difference in the world.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 22 Through the years 391358 26: Television host Katie Couric talks with the boy band Backstreet Boys July 2, 2001 on the Today Show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. From left to right are Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Couric, Kevin Richardson and A.J. McLean. (Photo by George De Sota/Getty Images) (George De Sota/Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group