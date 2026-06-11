Kaley Cuoco announces she is pregnant with second child

Actress Kaley Cuoco announced that she is pregnant with her second child.

“The Big Bang Theory” star made the announcement in an Instagram post on Wednesday. It is her second child with her fiancé, 43-year-old Tom Pelphrey. Cuoco also announced that the baby will be a girl, according to “Today.”

“Completing our little family , what a dream come true,” Cuoco, 40, wrote in her post. “This second time around journey has been a little windier in many ways, but wow we are so grateful for this moment!!”

Cuoco and Pelphrey already share a 3-year-old daughter, Matilda, “Today” reported.

Cuoco announced her engagement to Pelphrey on Instagram Stories in August 2024, according to People. She began her relationship with the “Ozark” actor in May 2022 in a social media post, the magazine reported.

Cuoco also posted her announcement on Wednesday on her Instagram story account, according to “Today.” The news was set to Justin Bieber’s “Everything Hallelujah.”

Pelphrey also shared the news on his Instagram account.

“Deep gratitude and joy - so much respect and admiration for @kaleycuoco on this journey of ups and downs,” he wrote.

©2026 Cox Media Group