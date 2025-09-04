Jorma Taccone shatters pelvis in 20-foot ladder fall

“Saturday Night Live” writer and actor Jorma Taccone has a long recovery ahead of him after he fell 20 feet while on a ladder.

Taccone called from his hospital bed to “The Lonely Island & Seth Meyers” podcast and told listeners that he had shattered his pelvis and detached his sacrum in the fall, TMZ reported.

He was painting a birthday mural for his daughter at his Connecticut farmhouse when he fell.

“There’s a barn, and the back half of the barn has this big white wall,” Taccone said. “I was like, this is great, we can do a big mural…I’m using this ladder that my neighbor let me borrow, and he was like, ‘Hey, this ladder is bad, like, you shouldn’t use this ladder. This doesn’t have a footing thing.’ I was like, ‘It’ll be good,'" he told Meyers, Andy Samberg and Akiva Schaffer.

He said he was nearly done with the painting that was for his daughter’s fifth birthday party.

“I’ve done most of the [barn]. When this happens, I’m probably 20 feet off the ground on this very rickety ladder and I have it diagonal. The legs are not good, the base of the ladder is not good," he said.

He said he felt the ladder go.

“In this moment my life flashes before my eyes and I’m like, ‘Oh no, I gotta get off this ladder,’” Taccone shared. “...As I’m falling [I’m] like, ‘I’m gonna die.’ And so I drop … and I fall straight on my butt.”

He said he was tangled in the ladder when he landed.

He was taken to a hospital where doctors said he shattered his pelvis on the left side, detached his sacrum from his spine and suffered other injuries.

Entertainment Weekly reported that while he can only get up with help now, doctors said he can expect to walk in three to six months and eventually be able to do what he had done before his fall. He will undergo “acute rehab” in the near future.

Still, the injury could be much worse, doctors told him.

“My doctor came in this morning and was like, ‘Oh yeah. If you had hit your heels — if you’d landed on both your heels — that would have been 10 times worse.’ I’m like, ‘10 times worse? I didn’t know pain at that level was possible,'” he said.

