John Cena shaves head as he awaits second hair transplant procedure

You can’t see John Cena’s hair -- at least for now.

The professional wrestler-turned-actor shared a photograph of his shaved head as he prepares for his second hair transplant procedure, People reported.

Cena, 49, a 17-time world heavyweight champion, shared the behind-the-scenes snapshot on his social media platforms before his next procedure, which will take place at the Anderson Center for Hair in Atlanta.

Cena is smiling as he shakes hands with his doctor, Ken Anderson, according to Bleacher Report.

Round 2 of FUE Treatement and this time I went all in for best possible results. Thank you @KenAndersonMD and the staff at Anderson Center for Hair for accompanying me on this journey! pic.twitter.com/0Gpareki5U — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 29, 2026

He explained in his caption that he “went all in” for a second round of FUE -- (Follicular Unit Extraction) treatment, People reported.

Cena underwent his first hair replacement procedure in November 2024, according to the magazine.

The International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery said that FUE involves taking “individual follicular units (natural clusters of hairs grouped in 1-4 hairs each) from the back of the head and at times from the beard and other body regions” and transplanting them “typically back into balding areas of the scalp or other areas of the body as aesthetically needed.”

Cena told Entertainment Tonight in a 2025 interview that he decided to get his baldness treated after seeing jokes from WWE fans.

He said that the surgery “completely changed the course of my life” and gave him more range as an actor, according to Bleacher Report.

Cena first confirmed he underwent a hair transplant in April 2025 during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“There’s another headline for ya: hair transplant,” Cena told McAfee. “There’s no shame in that, man. I got a problem, I tried to fix it. I’m working on it. I saw so many bald spot signs.”

Cena conceded that he had one regret about the procedure.

“I hate the fact that if there wasn’t so much shame around it, I’d have gotten it done 10 years ago,” Cena told People. “I thought I was alone, but seven or eight out of 10 (men) suffer from thinning or baldness.”

0 of 20 John Cena through the years John Cena, a voice actor in the upcoming animated film "Ferdinand," discusses the film during the 20th Century Fox presentation at CinemaCon 2017 at Caesars Palace on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) John Cena through the years This Dec. 9, 2018 photo shows WWE star-turned-actor John Cena posing for a portrait at the Four Seasons Hotel to promote his film "Bumblebee" in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP) (Rebecca Cabage/Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP) John Cena through the years FILE - In this March 30, 2011 file photo, WWE star John Cena participates in a Wrestlemania XXVII news conference at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square in New York. The death of Trayvon Martin has led to a debate about whether wearing a hooded sweatshirt presents a negative image. Cena says he was bullied as a kid because he loved rap and wore hip-hop clothing in a town where it wasn't popular. That's when he started lifting weights to protect himself. Cena is headlining against Duane "The Rock" Johnson at Wrestlemania on Sunday, April 1, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, file) (Evan Agostini/AP) John Cena through the years John Cena, a voice actor in the upcoming film "Ferdinand," arrives onstage for the 20th Century Fox presentation at CinemaCon 2017 at Caesars Palace on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) John Cena through the years FILE - In a Wednesday, July 13, 2016 file photo, host John Cena speaks at the ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theater, in Los Angeles. Cena and Victoria Justice are hosting the Teen Choice Awards, live on Fox beginning 8 p.m. EDT Sunday, July 31, 2016, from the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) (Chris Pizzello/AP) John Cena through the years WWE 2K15 cover Superstar John Cena (right) meets with Sting backstage at the SummerSlam Confidential Panel on at Club Nokia, on Saturday, August 16, 2014 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision for 2K/AP Images) (Todd Williamson/Todd Williamson/Invision/AP) John Cena through the years FILE- In this Sunday, April 6, 2014 file photo, John Cena celebrates his win during Wrestlemania XXX at the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in New Orleans. World-famous WWE wrestlers such as John Cena, Shaemus and champion Randy Orton are in Saudi Arabia for three days of matches in the capital Riyadh. (Jonathan Bachman/AP Images for WWE, File) (Jonathan Bachman/AP) John Cena through the years WWE 2K15 cover Superstar John Cena attends the WWE 2K15 SummerSlam Confidential Panel at Club Nokia, on Saturday, August 16, 2014 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision for 2K/AP Images) (Todd Williamson/Todd Williamson/Invision/AP) John Cena through the years John Cena, a cast member in "The Suicide Squad," poses in costume at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) John Cena through the years FILE - In this March 11, 2017 file photo, John Cena hosts the Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. Cena will return as host for the 2018 Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) John Cena through the years Host John Cena dances at the Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum on Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) John Cena through the years Host John Cena gets slimed onstage at the Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum on Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) John Cena through the years Host John Cena reacts to getting slimed at the Kids' Choice Awards at the Galen Center on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) John Cena through the years John Cena, a cast member in the upcoming film "The Wall," discusses the film during the Amazon Studios presentation at CinemaCon 2017 at Caesars Palace on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) John Cena through the years Actor John Cena poses on the 86th floor observation deck at the Empire State Building in support of the Make-A-Wish Foundation on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) John Cena through the years Host John Cena competes in a dance battle at the Kids' Choice Awards at the Galen Center on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) John Cena through the years John Cena, left, and Nikki Bella arrive at the Teen Choice Awards at the Forum on Sunday, July 31, 2016, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) (Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

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