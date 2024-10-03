John Amos’ cause of death released

John Amos’ cause of death has been released.

The “Roots” and “Good Times’ actor died of congestive heart failure on Aug. 21, Fox News reported. He passed away at a hospital in Inglewood, California, People magazine reported.

He was cremated on Aug. 30.

Amos’ daughter, Shannon Amos, said on Instagram that she did not learn of her father’s death until the media reported it. She wrote that she was “without words” and that the family was “devastated and left with many questions about how this happened 45 days ago, learning about it through the media like so many of you.”

John Amos’ son, Kelly Christopher “K.C.” Amos, announced his father’s death on Tuesday. The son was listed as the person who reported his father’s death to Los Angeles County and whose address was listed as the “place of disposition” for his father’s ashes, People magazine reported.

The actor’s family did not agree on how he should be cared for, with the disagreements spilling into the public eye last year when Shannon Amos alerted law enforcement, and saying that he had become “a victim of elder abuse and financial exploitation,” CNN reported. The Los Angeles Police Department’s investigation was closed in April for lack of evidence.

She had also started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for his care, but the fundraiser was taken down at her father’s request, People magazine reported.

John Amos was hospitalized at the time and released a statement through his publicist saying he was O.K.

He also said that he was going to “shed light on the real truth as to the motives of those who have painted a false narrative about me” in a documentary he was working on with his son, People reported.





