Emergency crews respond to reported industrial accident near Norwood MBTA station

NORWOOD, Mass. — First responders in Norwood are responding to a reported industrial accident along the railroad tracks near the Norwood Depot MBTA station.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area as emergency crews remain on scene.

Canton firefighters said six patients were involved in the incident and none suffered serious injuries.

The MBTA said the Foxboro line train remains stopped before Norwood Central and is running 30 to 40 minutes behind schedule due to a road vehicle on the right of way.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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