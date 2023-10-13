Israel-Hamas War: Israel orders evacuation of 1.1 million within 24 hours (live updates)

After a week of fighting, the Israel-Hamas war has killed more than 2,800 people since Hamas launched an attack on Israel on Oct. 7, The Associated Press reported.

Hamas said that Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has killed 13 hostages, but the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) did not confirm or deny the claim. Six were allegedly killed in the north of Gaza while the remainder were killed in other areas of the territory, CNN reported.

Israel said Hamas is holding up to 150 people hostage in Gaza, CNN reported.

President to speak with families of hostages

Update 7:47 a.m. EDT Oct. 13: President Joe Biden said he will be speaking with the families of people who were taken hostage by Hamas, CNN reported. The conversations will happen on Friday via video conference.

CNN reported that Biden told 60 Minutes, “I think they have to know that the president of the United States of America cares deeply about what’s happening. Deeply. We have to communicate to the world this is critical. This is not even human behavior. It’s pure barbarism.”

He added, “We’re going to do everything in our power to get them home if we can find them.”

The administration says 14 Americans are missing, CBS News reported.

Leaflets dropped from planes

Update 7:20 a.m. EDT Oct. 13: Warnings to evacuate came from IDF planes dropping leaflets over Gaza. CNN reported that the papers read:

“For your safety, you should not return home until further notice from the IDF. All public shelters known in Gaza have to be vacated. It is forbidden to get close to the security border fence. Every person who approaches the fence is subjecting themselves to death. You have to vacate your homes immediately and head to the south of Wadi Gaza.”

It included a diagram with arrows pointing toward an area in south Gaza that is labeled “Humanitarian Aid Zone.”

The IDF has been releasing bombs over Gaza over the past six days, about 6,000 of them or the total number that was released during a conflict in 2014 between Israel and Gaza. That time the bombardment lasted from July 7 to Aug. 26, 2014, and was part of the deadliest year in the history of the conflict. About 2,500 people in Gaza were killed and more than 11,100 people were injured in the 50-day war, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Original report: Israel’s military has ordered the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City after Israel warned the U.N. that 1.1. million people were ordered to leave the area north of Gaza in 24 hours, the AP reported.

News of the evacuations comes after Israel blocked food, water, fuel and electricity ahead of an expected ground invasion.

Jan Egeland, the Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council, said the evacuation would “amount to the war crime of forcible transfer,” CNN reported. Egeland said the relocation order “must be reversed” calling the evacuation “illegal and impossible.” He wants the order to be canceled.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said it is not evacuating and transferred its international staff to its Gaza compound, the AP reported. There are thousands of staff and their family members in Gaza who are, according to an agency spokesperson, making their own decision whether to stay or flee.

The UNRWA is not evacuating schools that are being used as shelters where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are living.

