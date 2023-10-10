Northeastern students who were in Israel during surprise Hamas attack evacuated to safety

Three Northeastern University students who were in Israel during Hamas’ surprise attack on the region have been evacuated to safety, school officials said.

Khushal Safi, Northeastern’s director of global security, said his team was able to help the students leave the country through the university’s Global Safety and Support Network.

Two of the students, Jesse Ruigomez and Keren Doherty, were completing co-ops in Tel Aviv. The third student, Joshua Einhorn, is studying in Greece but The third student, Joshua Einhorn.

Northeastern says it provided Ruigomez and Doherty transportation and a security detail from Tel Aviv to Ben Gurion Airport. Ruigomez took a flight to Madrid, Spain, where he has family. Doherty took a flight to Lisbon, Portugal. Einhorn had already booked a return flight to Greece before the attacks.

Northeastern students

While many are fleeing the violence, others are headed straight for it.

A former Israeli Air Force officer, who resides in Massachusetts, has returned to his home country to serve alongside his four daughters.

Boaz Arbel spoke with Boston 25 News after arriving on a direct ten-hour flight dedicated to people called for service and those returning for funerals.

The 53-year-old Boston technology executive has reenlisted in military service and will be serving as a coordination officer between the Air Force and ground forces.

“For me, it’s coming back to four daughters who are all serving right now,” said Arbel. “We are not going to surrender.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group