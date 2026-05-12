‘A very difficult day’: Officials identify Maine game warden killed in plane crash

AVON, Maine — Officials have identified a Maine game warden killed in a plane crash on Tuesday morning.

Josh Tibbetts, 50, of New Gloucester, was killed in the crash, Mark Latti, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

Tibbetts, a Maine game warden pilot, had worked as a Maine game warden for 18 years, three of those as a warden service pilot.

Josh Tibbetts (Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife)

The cause of the crash is unknown. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

The department will assist the NTSB with transportation to the remote, wooded, crash site and with other aspects of the investigation as needed, Latti said.

“The department recognizes and appreciates the amazing outpouring of support from all who reached out during a very difficult day. Thank you,” Latti said.

Avon is a small town northwest of Augusta and Waterville.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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