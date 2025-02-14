Wrong-way driver arrested for aggravated DUI on I-93 in New Hampshire

ASHLAND, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is facing drunken driving and other charges after driving the wrong way on Interstate 93, state police said Friday.

William Heffron Jr., 55, of Meredith, was arrested and charged with nine counts of felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, aggravated DUI and reckless driving, state police said.

At 9:35 p.m. Wednesday, state police received multiple calls about a vehicle driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-93 in Thornton.

Troopers located a silver Toyota Corolla, driven by Heffron, who “continued to travel at a high rate of speed south in the northbound lanes in Ashland,” state police said.

To prevent additional danger to the public, troopers who were further south formed a rolling roadblock to stop traffic on the interstate.

Heffron then stopped in front of the troopers, where he was taken into custody.

A roadside investigation found Heffron showed signs of impairment.

Investigators also learned that Heffron was wanted on a warrant issued by Laconia Police.

Heffron remains held on preventative detention at the Grafton County Department of Corrections.

Police from Ashland and Holderness assisted troopers at the scene.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper David Carlson at 603-223-3787.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

