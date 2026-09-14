Barnstable correctional officers vote ‘no confidence’ in sheriff

BOURNE, Mass. — Tensions between Barnstable County correctional officers and jail leadership flared last week after union members unanimously passed a vote of no confidence in Sheriff Donna Buckley and Superintendent Ned McCormick.

In a news release issued by the Barnstable County Correctional Officers Union (BCCOU), members alleged unsafe working conditions, low department morale, multiple contract breaches, and overspending.

According to union leadership, Sheriff Buckley spent $10 million more in her second year in office than her predecessor, James Cummings, did in his final year—representing a 33% budget increase over two years.

The union also accused Superintendent McCormick of fostering a “hostile work environment.” The union claims his managerial approach has forced senior staff to take early retirement, and newly hired officers are leaving.

Sheriff Buckley pushed back on the union’s claims, characterizing the press release as “unfounded, hyperbolic, and devoid of any factual basis.”

Buckley defended her administration’s budget, attributing the increased operational costs directly to raising staff compensation. She noted that when she took office, Barnstable County correction officers were among the lowest paid in Eastern Massachusetts, lagging behind peer counties by 11% to 32%.

“I recognized that our correction officers were among the lowest paid in Eastern Massachusetts,” Buckley said in a statement. “The increase allowed us to recruit and retain employees… I’m proud of that and don’t apologize for putting our people first.”

Addressing the tension surrounding Superintendent McCormick, Buckley stated that the friction stems from a “new era of accountability” focused on curbing sick leave abuse and double-dipping overtime.

The union said it welcomes further public inquiry into the facility’s management and financial operations.

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