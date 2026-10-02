Halle Berry accused of child abuse by ex-husband in legal filing

The ex-husband of Halle Berry has asked for a temporary restraining order against her, accusing her of child abuse.

Olivier Martinez said Berry “physically abused our son Maceo, by jumping on him, putting her hands around his neck and choking him,” Variety reported.

He claimed the alleged incident occurred on Sept. 26 while their son was at her home, TMZ reported.

Martinez is seeking sole custody of their 12-year-old son, amending the current agreement.

Her attorney, Marina Beck, released a statement to TMZ which reads, “To say this filing is entirely meritless and deliberately misleading would be an understatement. There is voluminous evidence, including numerous judicial rulings, that Olivier Martinez repeatedly violated court orders and interfered with necessary therapeutic and educational interventions to the detriment of his and Halle Berry’s minor son Maceo - misconduct for which Mr. Martinez has already been legally sanctioned.”

The statement continues: “In a way, today’s filing is not entirely unexpected from an individual with a well-documented history of erratic, possessive and violent behavior. Fortunately, Halle is used to this kind of outrageous conduct from Mr. Martinez and, while she is deeply saddened, she will not allow it to deter her from fighting for Maceo’s best interests and providing him with the love and support he needs.”

The couple split and filed for divorce in 2015 after two years of marriage, according to Fox News.

They finalized their divorce in 2023. She was ordered to pay $8,000 a month in child support and 4.3% of any income over $2 million in additional support, People magazine reported.

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