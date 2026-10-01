Jim Carrey, Min Ah marry in small ceremony

Actor and comedian Jim Carrey is once again a married man.

TMZ reported that Carrey and his girlfriend, Min Ah, recently got hitched in a small, private ceremony in Los Angeles.

They went public with their relationship during the César Awards in February. During his speech, he called her a “sublime companion” and told her he loved her.

They’ve been linked for several years, going back to 2022 when they left a comedy show hosted by Judd Apatow, People magazine reported.

This is Carrey’s third marriage. He was married to Melissa Womer and Lauren Holly, E! News reported.

He also dated Renée Zellweger, Jenny McCarthy, Cathriona White and Ginger Gonzaga.

He told Howard Stern in 2020 about his prior relationships, “I do appreciate the people that have come through my life for the good that they gave me,” but in 2014 he told Stern that, when it came to marriage, “I just don’t see it as necessary at this point,” E! News reported.

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