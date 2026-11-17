Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is halfway through an extensive project at I-90 and Rt. 128/95.

The roughly $400 million project will replace five bridges in the interchange and rehabilitate three others.

As the work was beginning in October of 2024, Boston 25 went to the construction site to find out what commuters could expect.

Two years later, much has changed.

“We’ve replaced several bridges. But the biggest bridge that we now have is the span that’s going over 95,” explained MassDOT’s Acting Highway Administrator Meghan Haggerty.

The new bridge is noticeable, although not complete just yet. “This has been a staged construction project. So as we move forward with the project, we can shift traffic onto the new structures,” said MassDOT Highway Division Deputy Administrator and Chief Engineer Carrie LaVallee.

At this point, the new mainline bridge carrying the Pike does have traffic moving in both directions. But from the work zone, it was clear more work was still taking place.

“When we build the final portion, we’ll be able to have the full travel lane with an acceleration and deceleration lane for the different ramps, as well as a full shoulder,” LaVallee said.

On that day, crews were working on parts of the new support structure. Once it’s complete, the old pillars will come down.

A short drive away, construction on brand new noise walls is also underway. The noise walls will be added to I-90 eastbound and westbound.

But not everything in the interchange will be new construction.

Ramps A and B stand over Rt 128 and the Charles River. And they aren’t going anywhere. “They will be doing concrete patching on the substructure, the beam itself, and then they’re also going to be doing some deck repairs,” LaVallee explained.

Traffic has been shifted to allow for the work to be done. But speaking of traffic, commuters might remember those two weeks in 2025 when Pike traffic in the area was reduced to just one lane in each direction.

MassDOT’s Acting Highway Administrator said drivers won’t see anything like that in this second half of the project, although they can still expect some overnight lane and ramp closures.

MassDOT does ask that drivers be mindful of the safety of the workers by reducing speed and allowing plenty of space around the work zones.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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