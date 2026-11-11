Ex-coach Rex Ryan faces charges after pedestrian crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former NFL coach Rex Ryan is facing charges after an alleged incident last week. He turned himself in to police Wednesday morning.

Metro Nashville Police said that two people were crossing Broadway and 4th Avenue with a walk sign when a pickup, driven by Ryan, turned right from 4th Avenue and ran over the victims’ feet, hitting the leg of one of them.

It happened just before midnight on Nov. 5, police said.

The vehicle, the victims said, drove away but stopped at the next light. They waved him down. He got out of the truck and argued with them, they said, and then got back in and drove away. They took photos of the truck’s license plate, which police said is registered to Ryan, the police news release said.

Ryan was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, two counts of failure to give information/render aid and two counts of failure to obey a traffic control signal, according to the police.

His bond was set at $6,000

Ryan was head coach of the New York Jets from 2009 to 2014 and then the Buffalo Bills in 2015 and 2016, according to Pro Football Reference. He was a defensive coordinator from 2005 to 2008 for the Baltimore Ravens.

Over his eight years as head coach, he coached 127 games and went 61 and 66 with no ties. He took the Jets to back-to-back AFC Championship appearances in 2009 and 2010, ESPN said.

He is now an analyst for ESPN on Sunday NFL Countdown, joining the network in 2017. He also contributes to Get Up, SportsCenter, ESPN Radio, and other platforms.

Ryan is from Ardmore, Oklahoma, and attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University, according to his official ESPN biography.

©2026 Cox Media Group