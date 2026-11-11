Lowell city council votes 8-1 to reinstate Flock cameras

LOWELL, Mass. — Less than a month after voting to suspend the use of Flock cameras, the Lowell City Council voted to reinstate them.

Minutes from the council’s October 6 executive session were recently released, revealing that councilors voted 8-1 to reinstate the cameras.

The decision comes after numerous residents voiced concerns about the cameras.

Lowell was among several Massachusetts communities that paused their contracts with Flock back in September.

Lowell police have emphasized that safeguards are in place to prevent misuse of the system, along with strict penalties for those who violate the rules.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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