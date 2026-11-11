Flock cameras help authorities track down suspect in Worcester stabbing, police say

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester police are crediting Flock cameras with helping track down a suspect accused of stabbing a woman.

According to police, officers responded to a residence in Worcester around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a woman who had been stabbed.

First responders found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries believed to have been caused by a sharp instrument.

The woman was transported to a hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Investigators gathered information that helped them identify a suspect and led officers to the surrounding communities of Auburn and Milford.

Police departments in the area were notified and provided with information about the suspect and his vehicle.

Around 2 p.m., Milford police received an alert through their Flock license plate reader system, which helped officers locate the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly afterward and charged with armed assault with intent to murder.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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