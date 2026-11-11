3 arrested after shots fired in road rage incident ends in Paxton, police say

PAXTON, Mass. — Three people were taken into custody after shots were fired in a road rage incident in Paxton, according to police.

At around 9:10 a.m., authorities received a 911 call reporting a road rage incident and that the caller’s vehicle had been shot at.

The caller reported that they were on Pleasant Street (Rt 122) entering Paxton and then pulled into the parking lot of the Paxton Public Safety Complex.

The suspect’s vehicle then allegedly following them into the parking lot and attempted to turn around.

Officers quickly stopped the suspect’s vehicle, and three of the occupants were detained.

Police said that after an investigation, it was determined that the caller’s vehicle had been shot at with what appeared to have been a pellet gun on Pleasant Street in Worcester before entering Paxton.

There were no injuries during the incident.

Worcester Police took statements and processed the vehicles for evidence. The three occupants of the suspect vehicle were arrested.

Paxton police said all criminal charges and follow-up investigations are being handled by the Worcester Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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