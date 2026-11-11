Family of Francis Gigliotti sues officers over his death while he was being restrained by police

The family of a Haverhill man who died after being restrained by police is now suing most of the officers involved in that incident.

Francis Gigliotti, 43, died from an irregular heartbeat due to the combined effects of drugs and alcohol in his system while he was being restrained by police, the Office of the Medical Examiner said.

His family filed a suit this week in federal court, claiming six of the seven officers who were involved in restraining him violated his civil rights.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

Gigliotti died after police found him walking in and out of traffic, acting erratically, on White Street on July 11, 2025.

Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said video and interviews show officers did try to help him, and didn’t attempt to restrain him until he tried to enter Bradford Seafood restaurant on Winter Street with people inside.

Officers said they tried to restrain him for safety reasons.

Gigliotti was taken to the ground and held down for 2 minutes and 25 seconds. During that time, he lost consciousness, and officers began life-saving efforts.

He had a heart attack as he was being held down.

Toxicology results found cocaine in his system.

Officer Katelyn Tully was also involved in the incident, died suddenly and only a few months after Gigliotti while she was placed on leave.

According to Haverhill police, the medical examiner determined Tully’s cause of death was probable cardiac dysrhythmia of uncertain etiology.

Tully’s sisters spoke with Boston 25 in 2026 and said Tully tried to save Gigliotti’s life by administering CPR.

The officers were later cleared by an independent investigator.

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