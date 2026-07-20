Eagles running back Saquon Barkley’s home targeted by burglars

TREDYFFRIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Pennsylvania are searching for alleged burglars who broke into the home of Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

The break-in happened at Barkley’s home in Tredyffrin Township, which is about 20 miles northwest of Philadelphia, The Associated Press reported.

When police arrived, the suspects had already left.

Police said in a news release that Barkley and his family were not hurt in the incident but were home.

There were no other reports of break-ins in the area, so police believe that Barkley’s property may have been targeted.

Several sports stars’ homes were broken into while they were away at games over recent years. They included Travis Kelce, Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes, ESPN reported. Seven people have been charged in connection with the burglaries. One has pleaded guilty and was sentenced last month to 24 months in prison.

“We will look at all ​angles of this because we know, obviously, it’s been all over the news in the past ​few years about different professional athletes’ homes getting burglarized,” Capt. Tyler Moyer, of the Tredyffrin Township Police Department, told Reuters.

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