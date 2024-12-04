Chi-Chi’s to make comeback 20 years after closing final location

It’s been 20 years since the last Chi-Chi’s restaurant closed, but after two decades it is coming back.

The Mexican restaurant will be reopening locations next year.

A deal was struck between Hormel Foods, the owner of the company’s trademarks, and the son of the founder, Michael McDermott, a news release said.

McDermott has experience in the restaurant industry, working with Kona Grill and Rojo Mexican Grill, but Chi-Chi’s is part of his family’s legacy.

“I still have fond memories of growing up in the CHI-CHI’S™ restaurants that my father built throughout their time, instilling in me the passion and determination to pursue my own career in the restaurant industry,” he said. “We have seen the impact our restaurant has had on individuals and families across the country and believe there is a strong opportunity to bring the brand back in a way that resonates with today’s consumer – an updated dining experience with the same great taste and Mexican flavor.”

McDermott did not say where the new locations will be opened, how many there will be or exact opening dates. Before Chi-Chi’s closed in 2004, it had amassed more than 200 locations across the U.S.





