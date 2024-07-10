Big Lots to close 35 to 40 stores in 2024

Discount retailer Big Lots is planning to close dozens of stores this year, however, the specific locations have not yet been announced.

The company made the announcement in a recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing, CBS News reported.

“In, 2024, we currently expect to open three stores and close 35 to 40,” Big Lots wrote.

Big Lots had a net loss of $205 million in the last quarter blamed on “a continued pullback in consumer spending by our core customers, particularly in high ticket discretional items,” CEO Bruce Thorn said in June, according to WTNH.

Big Lots has more than 1,300 stores in 48 states.

There are 23 Big Lots locations in Massachusetts, although the retailer didn't specify which stores could close.

The locations in the Bay State are as follows:

Ashland

Attleboro

Auburn

Billerica

Danvers

Dennis Port

Fairhaven

Fitchburg

Franklin

Gardner

Lynn

Methuen

Mil f ord

Northampton

Pittsfield

Plymouth

Raynham

Revere

Seekonk

Springfield

Swansea

Webster

West Springfield





