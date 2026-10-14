‘Baywatch’ reboot full trailer drops

The first full-length trailer for the “Baywatch” reboot has dropped.

The new version of the show follows Hobie, Mitch’s (David Hasselhoff) son. Hobie’s world is rocked when his daughter Charlie Vale asks for a job as a lifeguard, The Hollywood Reporter said.

Stephen Amell is Baywatch Captain Hobie Buchannon. Charlie is played by Jessica Belkin. The rest of the cast includes Livvy Dunn, Hassie Harrison, Shay Mitchell, Thaddeus LaGrone, Noah Beck, and Brooks Nader, according to Deadline.

Watch the trailer here or below:

The original “Baywatch” premiered in 1989 and was the most-watched show in the world, broadcast in more than 200 countries and reaching more than a billion viewers weekly, Deadline reported.

The reboot will premiere in January.

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