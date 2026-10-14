Speed humps helping slow drivers on Worcester streets, city officials say

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester officials say speed humps are helping slow drivers down on residential streets, particularly in areas with heavy pedestrian traffic.

Over the last six years, speed humps have been installed across Worcester. While the citywide residential speed limit is 25 mph, officials say the speed humps are providing another way to get drivers to slow down.

“I’ve hit one of them without noticing it was there and it rocked my car. I think it just takes one time, and you learn to slow down,” Worcester resident Lucas Vonsamson said.

Worcester resident Sue Egan said the speed humps are effective as long as drivers are paying attention.

“They’re fine. It slows people down as long as you pay attention and don’t bounce off the roof of your car when you go too fast”

This year, Worcester is installing 70 speed humps, including 36 temporary or seasonal speed humps in areas where speeding poses a risk to pedestrians.

“What we are really trying to do is address speeding, particularly in residential neighborhoods and locations where there are schools, senior housing, parks, other areas where there is a lot of pedestrian activity,” Commissioner of Transportation and Mobility Stephen Rolle said.

For Worcester resident Carlos Torres, the added traffic-calming measures provide some peace of mind while he is out in the neighborhood.

“It’s protecting kids, people. I’m constantly coming back and forth from the park with my dog so, as long as I’m safe, and no one is trying to run me over at 60mph.”

Worcester’s speed hump program is now in its sixth year, and city officials say residents continue to request more of them in their neighborhoods.

“We receive a ton of requests every year. The City Council receives over 100 petitions for speed humps annually. At least for the last three years and it’s not showing any sign of decreasing,” Rolle said.

According to city data, some streets with speed humps have seen speed reductions of up to 35%. Officials say the results are a major reason the city’s speed hump program will continue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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