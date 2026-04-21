Apple’s Tim Cook to step down, replaced by John Ternus

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple’s CEO Tim Cook will step down as the head of the company after 12 years, with the senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, John Ternus, set to replace him.

Apple announced that Cook will remain as CEO through the summer as part of the transition and will become the executive chairman of the company’s board of directors.

In that role, the soon-to-be former CEO "will assist with certain aspects of the company, including engaging with policymakers around the world."

Cook said in the news release announcing the move, It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company. I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative, and deeply caring people who have been unwavering in their dedication to enriching the lives of our customers and creating the best products and services in the world.”

He said that Ternus has “the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and honor.”

Ternus said he was “lucky to have worked under Steve Jobs and to have had Tim Cook as my mentor.”

The new CEO joined Apple’s product design team in 2001 and, after 12 years, became a vice president of Hardware Engineering. In 2021, he joined the executive team as senior vice president of Hardware Engineering.

Cook joined Apple in 1998 and became CEO in 2011, launching such products as Apple Watch, AirPods, iCloud, Apple Pay, Apple TV, and Apple Music.

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