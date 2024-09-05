Apalachee High School Shooting: Who is Colt Gray, suspected Georgia school shooter?

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A 14-year-old high school student is accused of opening fire at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Georgia, on Wednesday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the gunman as Colt Gray.

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said a school resource officer engaged Gray after the shooting began. Gray then surrendered and was taken into custody, WSB reported.

Smith said Gray surrendered because he realized if he didn’t he would have been shot. Officials said he had an AR platform-style weapon. Officials are trying to determine how he got the weapon, The New York Times reported.

He was a student at the high school but it is not known if he had a connection to the victims, CNN reported.

Gray was interviewed by investigators from the sheriff’s office as well as the GBI and his statements were helping the investigation.

Student Lyela Sayarath said Gray left their Algebra class at about 9:45 a.m., but when he returned at the end of class, he knocked to get back into the room. When another student went to open the door, the classmate noticed the gun and didn’t let Gray in, that is when Lyela said Gray went to the room next door and started shooting, CNN reported.

Gray was already on law enforcement’s radar before Wednesday’s deadly shooting, federal officials said. He had been investigated last year for making threats against the school but was not charged.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI Atlanta field office said that the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center had several anonymous tips about threats of a school shooting that had been posted on an online gaming site. The sheriff interviewed Gray, who was 13 at the time, and his father, who told officials that the family owned hunting rifles but that his son did not have access to them.

Gray also denied making the threats but officials did alert local schools, the Times reported.

The GBI and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms searched Gray’s home on Wednesday evening collecting evidence.

The alleged gunman was taken to Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center. He has been charged with murder and will be treated as an adult, the GBI said.

