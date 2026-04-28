Authentic BBQ: New ‘experience‑driven’ smokehouse opening near North Shore beach

SALISBURY, Mass. — A new “experience‑driven" smokehouse is preparing to open near Salisbury Beach, offering guests a behind‑the‑scenes look at Texas‑style barbecue alongside prime cuts and market‑style service.

Smoke on the Water at 34 Bridge Road will feature prime brisket, massive beef ribs, post oak–fired offset pits, and a traditional low‑and‑slow cooking process. More than a restaurant, the business is designed to give diners an up‑close look at how the barbecue is made.

The smokehouse plans to offer daily pit tours, allowing guests to see the smoking process firsthand and learn about fire management, wood selection, and the craftsmanship behind the food.

The menu will include prime brisket, oversized beef ribs, house‑made sides and desserts, along with craft cocktails. In a market‑style setup, meats will be sliced fresh in front of customers and served by the slice, by the pound, or by the bone.

Smoke on the Water will also feature an open patio and a pickup window for takeout orders. Customers will be able to order online and pick up meals at the window, providing a quick option for those on the go. The restaurant plans to be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.

“Smoke on the Water is about giving people more than a meal,” founder and owner Chris LaBella said in an announcement shared with Boston 25 News. “We want guests to experience real barbecue up close — to see the pits, learn about the process, smell the post oak smoke, and then enjoy the finished product at its best, whether they stay for the full experience or order ahead for pickup.”

LaBella says the new smokehouse aims to become a destination for barbecue lovers, local residents, and visitors across the North Shore looking for a dining experience centered on craft, hospitality, and traditional smokehouse techniques.

Details on the opening date, pit tours, and additional updates are expected to be announced soon.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group