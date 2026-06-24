America 250: Best places to celebrate July 4

WalletHub has crunched the data and has come up with the best places to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The company compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. and ranked them based on the balance between cost and fun, using 18 metrics from the cost of beer and wine to the length of the fireworks shows, plus how well the weather will cooperate.

The National Retail Federation estimates that households will spend $9.4 billion this year to celebrate America 250.

The top city, surprisingly, isn’t New York or Washington, D.C.

Instead, Las Vegas tops the list.

The top five are:

Las Vegas New York Orlando, Florida Los Angeles Minneapolis St. Paul, Minnesota San Francisco Atlanta Seattle Sacramento, California San Diego Cincinnati Scottsdale, Arizona New Orleans Chicago Washington, D.C. Irvine, California Pittsburgh Miami Portland, Oregon Buffalo, New York Columbus, Ohio Oakland, California St. Louis Madison, Wisconsin Kansas City, Missouri Freemont, California Milwaukee, Wisconsin Long Beach, California Charlotte, North Carolina Denver Boston Tucson, Arizona Raleigh, North Carolina North Las Vegas, Nevada Boise, Idaho Anaheim, California Nashville, Tennessee Dallas Omaha, Nebraska Louisville, Kentucky Fort Worth, Texas Reno, Nevada Glendale, Arizona Norfolk, Virginia Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky Houston Virginia Beach, Virginia Oklahoma City Jacksonville, Florida San Jose, California Detroit Wichita, Kansas Phoenix, Arizona Mesa, Arizona Colorado Springs, Colorado El Paso, Texas Tulsa, Oklahoma Albuquerque, New Mexico Henderson, Nevada St. Petersburg, Florida Fresno, California Lubbock, Texas Baltimore Tampa, Florida Bakersfield, California Stockton, California Lincoln, Nebraska Santa Ana, California Indianapolis Chula Vista, California Chandler, Arizona Riverside, California San Antonio, Texas Greensboro, North Carolina Birmingham, Alabama Chesapeake, Virginia Gilbert, Arizona Memphis, Tennessee Arlington, Texas Plano, Texas Durham, North Carolina San Bernardino, California Austin, Texas Philadelphia Anchorage, Alaska Honolulu Winston-Salem, North Carolina Toledo, Ohio Aurora, Ohio Corpus Christi, Texas Fort Wayne, Indiana Irving, Texas Jersey City, New Jersey Cleveland Baton Rouge, Louisiana Hialeah, Florida Newark, New Jersey Laredo, Texas Garland, Texas

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