‘All That’ star Christy Knowings dies

An actor from the Nickelodeon show “All That” has died.

Christy Knowings was 46 years old.

TMZ was the first to report her death from an asthma attack that caused brain damage.

Her father confirmed that she suffered a cardiac arrest after the asthma attack, The New York Times reported.

Her family told TMZ she was hospitalized on Aug. 7 after the attack and was placed on life support. Her family decided to remove her from life support on Aug. 11. She died later that day.

In addition to her three seasons on “All That” opposite other stars such as Amanda Bynes and Kenan Thompson, she also appeared on “And Now This” and “Sesame Street” with her twin brother Chris Knowings.

Knowings was born as Christy Dunn in 1980 in the Bronx and attended the Professional Performing Arts School in Manhattan, the Times reported.

She got her big start on “And Now This” when she was an extra. A casting director saw her, and at the age of 17, she was signed for “All That.”

Christy Knowings was not only an actress. She also had a career as a musician, singer and voice-over artist doing commercials and digital books, her father told the Times.

“Christy was a multi-talented lady. Whether it was singing, acting, dancing, she was always creating. Always professional and dedicated to her work,” her manager Al Hill told Variety in a statement.

Thompson wrote on Facebook, “Man this one hit hard!!! Rest well Christy!!! Never could have imagined this day!! Sending so much love to her family!! She was a real one and one of the funniest people out here!!! Gonna miss you buddy!!! Show christyknowings ★ some love y’all!!!"

She left behind her parents and six siblings.

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